NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pop-up COVID vaccination sites are opening throughout New York City in the latest push to inoculate as many people as possible.

Larger centers are extending their hours as the federal vaccine supply increases, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Saturday.

People arrived for overnight appointments at the mass vaccination site at the Javits Center, where they could get the newly approved one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Plus, a dozen new community pop-up sites are opening across the state this weekend in an effort to target underserved communities.

Since January, more than 50,000 people in the city received their first vaccine dose at a pop-up site.

President Joe Biden said the country is on track to meet his goal of 100 million shots in 100 days.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is pushing the timeline for every American to get vaccinated back by a few months.

“We project that anyone who wants to get vaccinated will have gotten vaccinated by the time we get to the end of the summer and the beginning of the fall,” Fauci said.

Still, signs of recovery and normalcy are returning to the city.

“I was counting down the days until the theater opened again,” said Katie Holden from Harlem.

“I’ve missed it quite a bit. It’s a big part of my life,” said Joseph Ziliotto.

Fans flocked to the silver screen as movie theaters in the city opened at 25% capacity Friday.

Concessions were open with safety measures in place. There’s plenty of sanitizer next to the popcorn and soda, and workers wiped down credit card machines.

“We’re more just here for the experience. Something to do, just feels like a piece of pre-COVID times,” said Brechen Branstrator from Harlem.

But the easing of restrictions is concerning to some doctors.

In a new study, CDC scientists said there’s evidence that masks lead to fewer infections and deaths, while reopening restaurants increases them.

Dr. Fauci warned that the recent leveling off of cases is also cause for some concern.

He said, “That plateau is about 60,000 to 70,000 cases a day. When you have that much viral activity in a plateau, it almost invariably means that you are at risk for another spike.”

