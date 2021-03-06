NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an 89-year-old Queens man was robbed of $50,000 during a home invasion.
It happened inside an apartment near Jamaica Avenue and 90th Street in Woodhaven on March 4.
Officers are now searching for the suspect.
Police said the man used the victim's cane to threaten him until he handed over the cash.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.