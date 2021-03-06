NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens neighborhood held a rally Saturday in solidarity with the Asian-American community.
The anti-hate rally was in Bliss Plaza in Sunnyside.READ MORE: Rally Against Attacks On Asian Community Draws Large Crowds At Foley Square
It follows a series of attacks on Asian Americans in New York City.READ MORE: NYPD: Brutal Subway Beating Of Asian Man On Lower East Side Considered Hate Crime
Community members say it’s a cycle that must end.
“Asian hate is a hatred designed to divide and ruin, and we have seen this in the past, in the present, and we don’t want this to exist in the future,” one speaker at the rally said.MORE NEWS: NYPD Adds 200 Surveillance Cameras As Part Of Mayor’s Hate Crimes Action Plan
The NYPD added 200 new surveillance cameras this week as part of the mayor’s Hate Crimes Action Plan.