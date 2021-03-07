By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a bright and cold finish to the weekend across the area, but winds weren’t as fierce as Saturday, so it didn’t feel as harsh.READ MORE: Anti-Violence Advocates Rally In Harlem Following Death Of 10-Year-Old Boy On Saturday
Still, expect a clear and cold night ahead, with temperatures dropping into the teens and 20s overnight, so so you’ll want to bundle up.
Monday will be a slightly warmer start to the work week, but temps will still only be in the lower 40s.READ MORE: NYPD: 28-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death Outside Catering Hall In Cypress Hills, Brooklyn
Things get a big boost for the middle and later part of the week as temps will soar to near 60 on Tuesday, and to 65 on Thursday!
MORE NEWS: Despite More Sexual Harassment Accusers Coming Forward, Gov. Cuomo Says Again He Has No Plans To Resign
Even though spring is still 13 days away, it’ll feel every bit like the season later this week. We just have to get past Sunday night and Monday.