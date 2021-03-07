By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It stays cold to finish up the weekend, but we’re looking at plenty of sunshine this afternoon.READ MORE: Third Former Aide Accuses Gov. Andrew Cuomo Of Inappropriate Behavior
Highs will reach the upper 30s and low 40s.
Clear skies tonight will make for another cold one. Temps will drop into the 20s for NYC and teens N&W.READ MORE: Long Island Rail Road Service Cuts To Take Effect Monday
Monday features more sunshine and temps closer to normal for this time of year.
Our next risk for any showers looks to hold off until Friday.
MORE NEWS: 10-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Harlem, Police Investigating
Bundle up today and tomorrow… Then enjoy the warmth!