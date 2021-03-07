NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A little boy was found dead in a Harlem apartment Saturday, and sources tell CBS2 his death is now under criminal investigation.

Police were questioning two of the boy’s family members Saturday night, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports.

The tragedy struck inside a NYCHA apartment building at the corner of West 131st Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

On the fourth floor, NYPD officers were guarding the door to the apartment where the 10-year-old boy was found unconscious and unresponsive Saturday afternoon.

He was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“It’s sad. It’s just really sad,” neighbor Destiny Rogers said.

Police and paramedics responded to a call of an assault in the apartment around 2 p.m.

Sources say they discovered the 10-year-old boy in the living room with severe bruising and lacerations.

Neighbors say they would see the boy out in the hallway sometimes. They were heartbroken to hear he was killed.

“I’ll pray for the little boy’s soul and pray for that family, you know what I mean? But I’m really sorry about that, to hear that,” neighbor Alvin Wallace said.

“When I came back to find out that this boy has lost his life, it just made me want to hold my nephew tighter. And it just gave me a big reality check on life,” Rogers said.

The boy’s name has not yet been released.

A group of advocates are holding a rally outside the apartment building at 2 p.m. Sunday to stand against violence.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.