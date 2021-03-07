By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everyone! It’s a bitter start across the region with temps in the teens and 20s… with wind chills in the single digits for some well north and west!
Expect a mostly sunny day with a bit less wind but a chilly breeze persisting… Still, temps will be a bit higher in the upper 30s feeling more like the upper 20s this afternoon.
Monday will start off a warming trend with temps closer to normal in the mid 40s under bright skies… with highs reaching the lower and mid 60s by mid week!