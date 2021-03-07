NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing more allegations of inappropriate behavior from another former aide.

The governor was already facing mounting pressure over allegations of inappropriate behavior in the workplace, and now another woman has come forward with accusations.

The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday night that Ana Liss, who worked for the governor from 2013-2015, alleges that Cuomo asked if she had a boyfriend, called her “sweetheart” and kissed her hand.

She claims he never asked her about her work, focusing instead on personal questions or her appearance.

Liss told the Wall Street Journal she never made a formal complaint about the behavior of the governor or anyone else. She said she eventually asked for a transfer to another office.

This follows accusations of sexual harassment from two other former aides.

Twenty-five-year-old Charlotte Bennett recently said Cuomo asked about her sex life and whether she had relationships with older men, and Lindsey Boylan, another former adviser, claims that Cuomo kissed her and suggested they play strip poker.

The governor has said that he did not understand that he sometimes acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. He said it was unintentional, and he apologized for it.

In reaction to Liss’ accusations, a spokesman for the governor said, “Reporters and photographers have covered the governor for 14 years watching him kiss men and women and posing for pictures. At the public open house mansion‎ reception there are hundreds of people and he poses for hundreds of pictures. That’s what people in politics do.”

Meanwhile, State Attorney General Letitia James is overseeing an investigation into the accusations made by Bennett and Boylan.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.