NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Ignoring calls for his resignation, Gov. Andrew Cuomo toured a mass vaccination site in Manhattan Monday morning after more women came forward this weekend with harassment allegations.

As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Cuomo put on his “business as usual” face at the Javits Center vaccination site, focusing on minority outreach and the need for people to get protected from COVID-19.

“There is a hesitancy problem in the Black community,” Cuomo said. “It’s a lack of trust. The Black community is saying ‘I don’t trust the system.'”

He was accompanied by clergy and aides.

Watch: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Remarks At Javits Center Mass Vaccination Site

The visit comes as top Democrats say he should step aside.

“For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. “Every day there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government.”

“It’s time for the governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York,” said Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

Cuomo is digging in his heels, saying he won’t quit.

“I’m not going to play politics with people who say ‘Well I think you should resign,'” Cuomo said. “That’s nice. I’m going to do my job. Wait for the facts from the attorney general.”

There are now five women accusing the governor of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, including four former staffers and a woman he met at a wedding. Karen Hinton, Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s former press secretary who worked for Cuomo when he was the federal housing secretary and Ana Liss joined the chorus over the weekend.

Liss told the Wall Street Journal that while she was an aide from 2013 to 2015, Cuomo “asked if she had a boyfriend, called her sweetheart, touched her on her lower back… and kissed her hand.”

The governor did not dispute her descriptions of some of their interactions.

“I say to the people in the office, ‘How are you doing? How is everything? Are you going out? Are you dating?’ That’s my way of doing friendly banter,” Cuomo said.

At last count there were about three dozen members of the legislature calling for Cuomo’s resignation.