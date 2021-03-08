TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Johnson & Johnson’s new COVID vaccine appears to be the shot of choice in New Jersey.
“We are getting reports of individuals canceling their appointments for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine asking to wait until they can receive the J&J vaccine,” said New Jersey’s Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.READ MORE: Schumer: American Rescue Plan To Send $9 Billion In Stimulus Checks To Low-Income, Middle Class NYC Residents
Persichilli warns that anyone choosing to wait for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will lose their spot in the queue. She also stresses that all three shots are effective.READ MORE: Diocese Of Rockville Centre Discourages Use Of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine, But Pope Says All Brands Acceptable
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
While the state got 70,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week, they won’t get their next shipment for another three weeks.MORE NEWS: YMCA Of Greater New York Scrambling To Get Financial Backing To Save Popular Sleepaway Camp For City Kids