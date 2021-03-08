CARNEYS POINT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey-based company is recalling pet food products that may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria monocytogenes.
Bravo Packing Inc., of Carneys Point, announced the recall for its Ground Beef and Performance Dog foods on March 3.
Both products come in frozen 2-pound or 5-pound plastic sleeves.
So far, no human or animal illnesses have been reported.
The FDA says customers should throw away the products. Call Bravo Packing, Inc. at 856-299-1044 for more information or click here.