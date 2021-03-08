NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City public high schools will reopen later this month, and sports will resume in mid-April, the mayor announced Monday.

After four months out of the classroom, high school students can head back starting March 22.

“We’re really excited about this,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “We are ready to go, we have all the pieces we need to bring high school back and bring it back strong and, of course, to bring it back safely.”

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, half of the city’s high schools will reopen five days a week for all or a majority of students. Teachers and staff will return on March 18 to prepare.

All New York City public schools switched to remote learning last November, heading into the holiday season. Elementary schools were the first to reopen for in-person learning on Dec. 7, followed by middle schools on Feb. 25.

Approximately 55,000 high school students – or 20% of the population – are expected to head back for in-person instruction. The rest opted for all-remote learning back in the fall. The mayor said the city is looking into another opt-in period this year, if the positivity rate continues to go down and vaccinations go up.

“We can expect to see students more engaged and excelling in academics,” said newly appointed Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter. “We are going to continue with what we know works — weekly in-person testing for our students, educators and staff, and now our student athletes as well.”

As for sports, de Blasio said it will be a phased reopening with new safety rules, including face coverings and no crowds.

“Parents, I’m going to say to you upfront: We need to understand that this is for the kids. Even though I was for years and years a sports parent, I loved going to the games. This is not that kind of situation, because we can’t have big crowds, we have to protect everyone,” he said. “So this is about giving the kids a chance to participate.”

Some indoor activities will move outdoors, and seasons will be extended into the summer.

CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez contributed to this report.