NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a man they say stabbed a deli worker in the Bronx.
According to police, it happened on March 1 at 8:35 p.m. inside a business at White Plains Road and East 216th Street.
Police say the suspect got into a confrontation with a worker and it turned physical, adding the suspect pulled out a knife stabbed the worker in the neck and back.
The suspect then hopped into a black vehicle and drove off, police said.
The deli worker was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.