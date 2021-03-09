NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre has been reaching out to and discouraging parishioners from taking Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, if possible.
They’re objecting to the vaccine because they say cell lines derived from fetuses aborted decades ago were used in its development, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine In New York: Javits Center Vaccination Site Now Open 24 Hours
“As a pro-life Catholic, yes I would avoid Johnson & Johnson,” one woman said.
“Keep religion out of this,” said another.
“The church should get involved,” one man said.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here
The vaccine’s connections to abortion are remote, according to medical experts.
“The controversy is because of the connection between some of the cell lines and the perceived or real use of any previous fetal tissue,” said Northwell Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Battinelli.
The diocese and bishop did not go so far as to prohibit the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but they are strongly urging against it. On moral grounds, Pfizer and Moderna are preferred, they said.
In a statement to CBS2, Johnson & Johnson said, “Our vaccine contains no fetal tissue whatsoever.”
The full statement reads:
In developing a COVID-19 vaccine, our goal has always been to save as many lives as possible. We’re proud to bring a single-shot vaccine to the world in record time and contribute to ending this pandemic.
Our COVID-19 vaccine is made using a harmless cold-like virus into which we insert a piece of the coronavirus spike protein. It teaches the immune system to recognize the COVID virus and protect against infection.
Our vaccine contains no fetal tissue whatsoever.
We employ a technology platform using cells that were engineered and grown in labs from a single cell more than 30 years ago into a fully engineered cell line. This cell line enables us to rapidly manufacture hundreds of millions of single-shot COVID vaccines that can be transferred and stored without the need for deep freezing.
Some of the brightest minds from within our company and from across the global scientific community have worked for years to develop breakthrough treatments to some of the most devastating diseases facing humanity. As we do this, we hold ourselves to the highest biomedical ethical standards – even more so in the face of a pandemic.
The church teaches that corpses of all human embryos and fetuses, directly aborted or not, must be treated with the same dignity and respect as all other human remains.
“I have a lot of mixed feelings about the vaccine,” one person said.
“I’m Catholic and I do believe in what he’s saying,” said another.
The stance of the diocese conflicts with that of the Vatican. Pope Francis said all vaccines are derived from fetuses, some more, some less. But that all brands are acceptable.
“I believe that morally everyone must take the vaccine. It is the moral choice because it is about your life, but also the lives of others,” said Pope Francis in a statement.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
“I’m pretty religious. I think it still should be what I choose,” one person told McLogan.
“I think the bishop should stay out of medicine,” another said.
Other Catholic groups said any vaccine is an act of charity toward one’s neighbor in limiting a deadly disease.MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine: CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez Has What You Need To Know About The Johnson & Johnson Shot
The Episcopal Diocese of Long Island criticized leaders who cast doubt on science, calling the argument “morally bankrupt” and “irresponsible.”