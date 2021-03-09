NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The death of 10-year-old Aiden Wolfe has officially been ruled a homicide.
The Harlem boy was apparently the victim of ongoing abuse, which the NYPD labeled “fatal child abuse syndrome.”READ MORE: Police Reveal More Details In Death Of 10-Year-Old Ayden Wolfe; Mother's Boyfriend Ryan Cato Faces Murder Charges
Some experts worry the pandemic is making it harder for victims of such abuse to get noticed and get help.READ MORE: Stepfather Arrested In Death Of 10-Year-Old Boy In Harlem Apartment Building
“When you see and hear about the bruises in different stages of healing, it means the abuse was prolonged and ongoing,” said Dr. Mary Pulido, of the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. “We’re in remote world now with the pandemic. If he was remote learning, it’s very difficult for teachers to spot bruising, especially if he was online.”
Ryan Cato, the boyfriend of Wolfe’s mother, was charged with murder his death.MORE NEWS: 10-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Harlem, Police Investigating
The 34-year-old has three prior arrest, most recently for domestic violence last December.