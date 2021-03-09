NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Disturbing new details were released Tuesday in the death of Ayden Wolfe, a 10-year-old boy from Harlem.
His mother's boyfriend, 34-year-old Ryan Cato, was arraigned on murder charges overnight.
According to the criminal complaint, Wolfe's body was covered from head to toe with bruises and abrasions. He suffered multiple internal injuries, including broken ribs and liver and kidney lacerations.
A neighbor told investigators they heard a man yelling inside the apartment and banging against the wall the day Wolfe died and the day before.
Cato has three prior arrests, most recently for domestic violence last December.