MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Long Island Rail Road is adding more westbound trains into New York City this morning after service cutbacks sparked complaints about crowding Monday.
The LIRR says it will be adding a total of nine trains between two lines starting Tuesday.
“It was as packed as pre-COVID times, and it’s absolutely ridiculous,” commuter Olivia Bologna told CBS2.
The LIRR trimmed its scheduled Monday, reducing the number of trains to 75% of the pre-pandemic total. Commuters said it resulted in crowded cars during both the morning ride in from Long Island and the evening rush home from Penn Station.
"People were 12 inches apart," said commuter Minday Friedman.
The railroad took notice, and its president said the issue was being closely monitored. Changes will start Tuesday, and the agency will continue to add cars and service as necessary.
“We know that there are isolated trains that had areas where we are making adjustments,” LIRR President Phil Eng said.
Those changes include four trains being added to the Babylon Branch — three for the morning rush and one the evening.
A total of three westbound trains have been added between the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Hempstead lines for Tuesday morning’s commute.