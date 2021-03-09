NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police a searching for two men and a woman after an unprovoked slashing aboard a subway in Manhattan.
According to police, the victim, a man in his 40s, was riding on a southbound 4 train near 59th Street/Lexington Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They say two men and a woman attacked the victim, with one of them slashing the victim in the head.READ MORE: Cuomo Accuser Ana Liss On Working For Governor: 'His Actions Made Me Feel Really Nervous'
The victim told police the attack was unprovoked and he didn’t know his attackers.
The suspects got off at 59th Street.READ MORE: Police: Suspect Stabbed Bronx Deli Worker In The Neck
The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.MORE NEWS: LIRR Adds Service On Some Lines, But COVID-Fearful Riders' Complaints Of Crowding Persist