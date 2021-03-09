Today will be 15-20° warmer with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will max out around 60°.
Tonight will be clear with diminishing winds. Temps will fall to around 40° again in the city, but we’ll see 30s and even 20s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow will be sunny, but temperatures will be running about 5-10° cooler. Expect highs in the mid 50s.
We bounce back nicely on Thursday with temperatures running 10+° warmer and nearly 20° above normal. Highs that day will be in the mid to upper 60s… 70° S&W isn’t out of the question.