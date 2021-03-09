NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York is expanding its COVID vaccine eligibility to include residents ages 60 and older.
Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the required age will be lowered from 65.
Then next week, all public-facing employees, nonprofit employees and building workers will also be eligible.
On March 17, all mass vaccination sites will be able to anyone who is eligible, with an appointment.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here