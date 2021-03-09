COVID VACCINECuomo Announces New Yorkers Age 60 And Up Will Be Eligible For Vaccine As Of Wednesday Morning
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York is expanding its COVID vaccine eligibility to include residents ages 60 and older.

Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the required age will be lowered from 65.

Then next week, all public-facing employees, nonprofit employees and building workers will also be eligible.

On March 17, all mass vaccination sites will be able to anyone who is eligible, with an appointment.

