NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday was an impeccable March day by many standards, and that meant New Yorkers got out and about to enjoy it in any way possible.

There were squeals of delight from kids taking on the hills of Central Park while competition over a frisbee got fierce nearby.

It was a glorious day for a game of soccer, a bike ride or a slow stroll.

On the sidewalks of Hell’s Kitchen, CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock met Mac Green, who was on the job, making deliveries.

“I feel amazing. It’s been a long time since we’ve had this beautiful sunny weather,” he said. “Being out in the sun working totally works for me.”

Art of Fades barber shop kept the doors wide open so the unusual winter warmth wafted in.

Barber Nick Aron said he loved it, adding it’s good for business.

“People can’t wait to come in here and cut their hair off,” he said.

“I love it. I mean, you see on social media, all those posts, seasonal depression being lifted, that’s how I feel right now,” one woman said.

One man called it “fake spring in New York,” knowing winter could easily make a rapid return.

Mother and daughter Helen and Sara Rose were dining al fresco at Tulcingo.

“Wonderful,” Helen Rose said.

“It’s like getting out of prison,” Sara Rose said.

They were celebrating seeing each other for the first time in two months, on the last warm day when they could sit together outside.

“I’m an old person. Seeing my children is the joy of my life,” Helen rose said.

The unseasonable warmth and pristine sunshine made their reunion possible, and for Murdock, that was the most beautiful thing about this March day.