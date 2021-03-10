NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect behind a disturbing attack against an 81-year-old man that was caught on video outside a Brooklyn liquor store.
It happened around 4 p.m. last Tuesday near the intersection of Flatbush and Ditmas avenues in Flatbush.READ MORE: Toddler Killed, Family Members Hurt In Overnight Fire On Long Island
Surveillance video shows the victim standing in the doorway, when the suspect runs up behind him and shoves him onto the sidewalk.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine: New Yorkers 60 And Older Now Eligible, More Essential Workers Next Week
Police said the victim suffered pain and bruising. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.MORE NEWS: 4 Hurt, Including Firefighter, In West Village Apartment Blaze
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.