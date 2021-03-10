NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say the search continues for a man who stabbed a bodega employee in the neck and back after an argument in the Bronx.
It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on March 1 inside a store on White Plains Road near East 216th Street.
Police said the argument turned physical, and the suspect began grappling with the worker.
He allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the employee in the neck and back.
Police said the suspect took off in a black vehicle.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.