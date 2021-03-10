NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More needed relief is coming to New York City and New Jersey restaurant owners.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that indoor dining capacity will be increased to 50% starting March 19. The news comes just days after Cuomo announced that all eateries in New York outside of the Big Apple could increase to 75% capacity on that same date.

The state and the city are currently operating at 50% and 35% capacity, respectively.

“In New York State, our decisions are based on science and data and we are encouraged by the continued decline in infection and hospitalization rates,” Cuomo said. “In partnership with the State of New Jersey, we are expanding our indoor dining openings in New York City to 50%. We will continue to follow the science and react accordingly. If we keep the infections down and vaccinations up, we will continue to stay ahead in the footrace against this invisible enemy and reach the light at the end of the tunnel together.”

Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, welcomed the news.

“Cautiously and safely increasing indoor dining capacity at New York City restaurants to 50%, with an eye toward expanding in the future, more vaccinations, and dedicated restaurant relief on its way from the federal government gives our industry some optimism among all the doom and gloom of this past year,” Rigie said in a statement.

New York state reported a 3.16% COVID-19 positivity rate on Wednesday, with 58 new deaths.

As New Jersey also makes progress, Murphy said scientific data and public compliance with coronavirus protocols will continue to be monitored.

“In New Jersey, we will continue to move deliberately, responsibly and incrementally, guided by public health data. We feel confident in this step given the improving metrics we have seen over the last several weeks in both New Jersey and New York City, as well as the continued ramp up of our vaccination program. Our states will continue to work together to protect the health of as many residents as possible,” the governor said.

Murphy said Wednesday the statewide rate of transmission based on the seven-day rolling average of cases through Monday, is now at 1.04%.