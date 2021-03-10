NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — During the pandemic, so many people could really use a hug, but it took doctors’ orders for one vaccinated grandmother in the Bronx to feel safe again.
Evelyn Shaw recently got her first hug in more than a year from her granddaughter, Ateret Frank.
Frank is also vaccinated, but she knew her grandma was still afraid of human contact, so she went to Shaw's doctor for help.
The doctor actually wrote a prescription for a hug.
"It was, as Ateret said, a permission slip. Yes, that I could finally, finally do this without fear," Shaw said. "I didn't feel free, but I've got this now."
Shaw now can’t wait to hug her six other grandkids.