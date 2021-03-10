UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Coronavirus hospitalizations are dropping on Long Island while increased shipments of vaccines are arriving, and a push is underway in communities of color to boost confidence in the shot.
Appreciation for NYU Langone health care workers who received Long Island’s very first confirmed COVID-19 patient one year ago.READ MORE: Road To Reopening: NYC And N.J. Restaurants To Increase Indoor Dining Capacity To 50% Starting March 19
The father from Uniondale recovered and made it home, but the battle here rages on.
“I’m a nursing student, and it’s so hard to find where to get the vaccine,” one woman told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.
“It’s hard to get an appointment. Everybody’s looking for it,” one man said.
“I don’t know where to go, but I know that I am trying to get it through my job,” another woman said.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
In underserved communities, there are distinct barriers.
“Trying to get themselves registered, many of them do not have a computer … We have many elderly people in our area who cannot get out as well,” Hempstead Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby said.
Churches and pharmacies are opening their doors, and Memorial Sloan Kettering in Uniondale is offering pop-up appointments in partnership with the county.READ MORE: Expert: Biden's American Rescue Plan Could Make Historic Impact On Child Poverty
“Unfortunately, we also have glaring health disparities, and we are focused on targeting those and closing the gap, making access equal and easy for everybody,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.
Yet some will need convincing.
Some minority groups have strong historical reasons to view health authorities with suspicion; past dangerous and racist health policies, like the U.S. Tuskegee syphilis experiment, understandably create skepticism.
“Knowledge is power … Once you explain to them what’s going on on a scientific level, on a real level, we think that they will be very enthusiastic about getting the vaccine,” said Dr. Carol Brown, with Memorial Sloan Kettering.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
That outreach is underway.
“I still not put it in, but maybe I wait,” one man said.
“I think most people want to get it,” another man said.
The county’s supplies are increasing, saying optimism is around the corner.MORE NEWS: Mount Sinai Doctors Seeing Progress, But Continue Facing Peril After 1 Year Of Fighting COVID-19
The Memorial Sloan Kettering pop-up sites on Long Island open Thursday and will be providing the Moderna vaccine.