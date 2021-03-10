NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s another step forward towards a return to normalcy in New York City.
The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum announced Wednesday it will reopen to the public on March 25.READ MORE: Doctors Urge Those 50 And Older To Be Diligent About Colon Cancer Screenings; 'It's Actually Completely Preventable'
The Intrepid will initially reopen four days a week, Thursday-Sunday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Face coverings will be required, along with social distancing. Capacity will be limited at 25%, and timed ticketing and enhanced cleaning will also be used as safety measures.READ MORE: Disturbing Video: 81-Year-Old Man Shoved Onto Sidewalk Outside Brooklyn Liquor Store
The museum says the “vast majority” of the 350,000 square foot space will be open and accessible. New areas available to visitors will include an escalator pilots used to quickly reach their planes from the hangar deck to the flight deck. Visitors will also be able to check out one of the Intrepid’s bomb elevators, which moved heavy munitions.MORE NEWS: NYPD: Murder Suspect Christopher Buggs Mistakenly Released From Rikers
For more information and for tickets, CLICK HERE.