NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a priority for many, and for some New Yorkers, leftover doses, for now, are their only shot.

Ruth Maloney says she’s content with waiting her turn for a COVID vaccine, but if there’s even a slim chance of getting one of the leftover doses set to expire at the end of the day, she’s all in.

“I haven’t seen my mom in a year. I’m dying to see her. You know, dying to get back to life,” she told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

That’s why she registered with Dr. B, a new website that creates a waiting list used by undisclosed providers who, at the end of the day, have doses they have to throw away if left unused.

Eligible recipients will receive a text when a shot is available in their neighborhood and have a short window to claim it.

COVID VACCINE

“I want the call, but I’m not really holding my breath for it. I’m something like 350,000th person in line,” Maloney said.

According to the state Department of Health, providers should have a daily standby list for eligible recipients. The city says it creates that list by working with community organizations.

The goal is to make sure those shots don’t go to waste.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

After specifically looking for leftover doses, 27-year-old Alec Evans was able to get his shot at his local Walgreens pharmacy.

“So I went back at 5:45 and I waited in lines and I was able to get one that night,” he said.

But as of now, he doesn’t know when he’ll get an appointment for the second dose.

“I do think it’s worth it. It might take a couple of tries to actually get one, but I think in the end, it’s worth it,” he said.

With such high demand, leftover doses are in short supply. Waiting your turn and getting an appointment is still your best bet.