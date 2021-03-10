NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A manhunt is underway for a murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers Island.
Authorities say 26-year-old Christopher Buggs was prematurely released on Monday.
"We are aware of this incident and a full investigation into how this happened is underway," Department of Corrections Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne said in a statement. "Right now we are working with our law enforcement partners to return this individual to custody."
Buggs was charged with killing a 55-year-old man back in 2018 in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.
