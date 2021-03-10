Today won’t be quite as mild as yesterday, but temperatures will still be running 5-10° above normal. Expect highs in the mid 50s… 60+° inland with some upper 40s along the coast.
Some extra clouds will spill in tonight. Temps in the city will only fall into the mid 40s with some 30s across our suburbs.READ MORE: Toddler Killed, Family Members Hurt In Overnight Fire On Long Island
Temperatures bounce back nicely tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s… nearly 20° above normal… feeling more like early May. At this point it looks like we should fall short of any records, though an isolated record can’t be ruled out.READ MORE: Disturbing Video: 81-Year-Old Man Shoved Onto Sidewalk Outside Brooklyn Liquor Store
Central Park
Forecast high: 67
Record high: 73
A weak line of showers pushes through tomorrow night into Friday morning… just enough to dampen things and potentially end our dry spell. For the remainder of the day on Friday, expect some clearing with temperatures still well above normal. Highs will be in the mid 60s or so.