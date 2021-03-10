PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Public schools in Paterson are rolling out a vaccination plan.
School staff members will receive COVID vaccines starting this weekend at two locations.
It follows Gov. Phil Murphy's recent decision to add all kindergarten through 12th grade school employees to the vaccine eligibility list.
"We quickly put a plan together, and our plan is with St. Joe's Medical Center, here at Dr. Hani Awadallah School, and also with Hackensack Meridian Health at the megacenter at the Meadowlands," said Eileen F. Shafer, superintendent of Paterson Public Schools.
One teacher at Wednesday’s announcement says she’s looking forward to returning to the classroom and calls the vaccine effort a “step in the right direction for Paterson schools.”