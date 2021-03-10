NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nursing home visitations were allowed Wednesday at a Staten Island facility.
For the first time since pandemic restrictions were put in place, visitors were allowed inside the Staten Island Care Center.
A lot of precautions were in place before the long-awaited reunions.
Family members had to take a COVID test and put on a face shield before sitting down with loved ones and friends.
"It's really a blessing to finally see each other and to know that things are moving forward, that's one of the things that I really love about this. This is only the first and more people will be blessed by this, by finally getting back to normal," visitor Alike Vandenveukel said.
All staff and residents have been tested, and the facility is 100% COVID negative.