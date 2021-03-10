CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people were hurt in an overnight apartment fire in the West Village.

Firefighters responded shortly after midnight to the fourth floor of a building on Bank Street near Eighth Avenue.

They had the flames under control in less than an hour.

The FDNY said four people, including a firefighter, were taken to the hospital.

There was no word on their conditions or the cause.

