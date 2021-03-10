NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people were hurt in an overnight apartment fire in the West Village.
Firefighters responded shortly after midnight to the fourth floor of a building on Bank Street near Eighth Avenue.
They had the flames under control in less than an hour.
The FDNY said four people, including a firefighter, were taken to the hospital.
There was no word on their conditions or the cause.