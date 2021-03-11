NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Communities are marking one year of the coronavirus pandemic with symbolic acts of hope and resilience.

Front-line workers at The Hebrew Home at Riverdale showed the need to continue to stay apart, but united until the fight is over, CBS2’s John Dias reported Thursday.

It’s taken a collective effort to wear masks, social distance and follow guidelines to get here.

“We had a few lost. It was overwhelming at first,” said nurse Delevita Graham.

Graham joined her colleagues to raise their vaccinated arms in unison outside the Bronx nursing home as a symbol of resilience, optimism and hope.

“A lot of encouragement to others. I would encourage others, also, to take the vaccine because it’s the most protective thing right now out there,” Graham said.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. Twelve months later, the U.S. has lost more that half-a-million lives and at least 29 million people have been infected nationwide.

“Everyone’s first impulse was how can we control this, how can we contain it? How can we save lives right now? But I look back now and realize there was a tsunami about to hit us and we couldn’t even see it because we just didn’t have the testing,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The mayor said one of the most promising signs on building back New York is the new $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

“The biggest action by the federal government for the people of this country since the New Deal,” de Blasio said.

Six billion dollars in local aid will go directly to New York City. Six and a half billion dollars will go to the MTA.

Sen. Chuck Schumer said more money will go to funding vaccines and setting up more sites. Schumer did not give details, but said it would be a “super charge” from the federal government.

“One of the biggest issues with getting people vaccinated has been access, especially in underserved and disadvantaged communities, communities of color,” said Schumer.

Schumer’s office said the following Community Health Centers are eligible to administer vaccines, which will be distributed across 210 sites statewide.

