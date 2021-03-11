NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing a new sexual harassment allegation from a sixth woman.

He calls the latest accusation “gut wrenching” but continues to deny any wrongdoing

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, this is perhaps the most serious allegation out of all the women who have come forward.

The Albany Times Union says an unidentified Cuomo staff member had been called to the executive mansion under the apparent pretext of having her assist the governor with a minor technical issue involving his mobile phone.

The report says, “They were alone in Cuomo’s private residence on the second floor of the mansion when he closed the door and allegedly reached under her blouse and began to fondle her.”

A lawyer for one of Cuomo’s other accusers, Charlotte Bennett, said in a statement Wednesday that she too was called to the governor’s mansion on the same premise — to fix a cell phone — and her claims were later “buried by his aides and never properly investigated.”

The new allegation came to light a week ago when other staffers noticed the woman crying while watching Cuomo at a press conference say, “I never touched anyone inappropriately.”

The woman in this latest case has yet to file a formal complaint.

The governor said in a statement Wednesday, “As I said yesterday, I have never done anything like this. The details of this report are gut-wrenching. I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the Attorney General’s report.”

Meanwhile Assembly member Ron Kim says it’s time for the governor to go.

“I’m at a loss for words, you know. It’s disgusting what I’m hearing,” Assemblyman Ron Kim said.

Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez Rojas told CBS2’s Dick Brennan the allegations are the driving force in her call for impeachment.

“Do you think you have the votes for impeachment?” Brennan asked.

“I can’t speak for the whole conference. I know there is mounting calls for impeachment. There is certainly mounting calls for resignation,” Gonzalez Rojas replied.

The governor now has to be concerned about any more women coming forward, which would only increase the pressure on him.

“If he can tough it out for the next week or two, right up to the brink of the budget negotiations, it lends additional credence to waiting the reduced amount of time necessary to actually get the conclusions from the Attorney General’s investigations,” said David Birdsell, of Baruch College.

The investigation by the special prosecutor is expected to last a few months.