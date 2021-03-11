NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say tried to sexually assault a woman in Harlem.
It happened around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday near East 131st Street and the Harlem River Drive.READ MORE: Police Searching For Suspect In Alleged Sex Assault In East Harlem
Police said the suspect threw the 40-year-old victim to the ground, pulled down her pants and tried to rape her.
Fortunately, she was able to fight him off.
The woman was taken to Mt. Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where she was treated for a cut to her head.
Police said they’re searching for a man with a dark complexion and medium build, last seen wearing an orange knit cap, black hooded jacket with a Nike and NFL logo on the front, black shirt over a white T-shirt, black pants, blank sneakers and a surgical mask.
Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.