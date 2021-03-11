NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The days of the COVID-19 travel quarantine requirements are coming to an end.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that as of April 1, domestic travelers into New York state will no longer be required to quarantine.

Mandatory quarantine will still be required for international travelers arriving into the state.

Nonetheless, all travelers – domestic or international – will still be required to fill out a traveler health form. Mask wearing, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings will remain as safety guidelines for all.

In addition, regardless of quarantine, all travelers will still have to monitor for symptoms for the 14 days after arrival and immediately self-isolate and contact health officials if they start to develop symptoms.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said progress in vaccination is allowing the state to “start our transition to a new normal in a post-pandemic world. As part of that transition, quarantine for domestic travelers is no longer required, but it is still being advised as an added precaution. This is great news, but it is not an all-clear for New Yorkers to let their guard down. To beat this virus once and for all we all must continue doing what we know works to stop the spread, including wearing masks, washing our hands and practicing social distancing.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was “not consulted” about the change in policy and says he has “concerns” about it and the city will review it.