Today’s the warmest day of the week — and unseasonably warm at that — with temperatures running 20+ above normal. Expect highs in the upper 60s to near 70°… 70s inland/S&W… 50s along the coast. Again, most records will be well or just out of reach, but Newark, for example, has a shot at tying or even breaking their record.
Some clouds make a comeback tonight with a few passing showers, especially overnight and into the daybreak hours. It will be rather mild, too, with temperatures only falling into the 50s in the city… 40s across some of our suburbs.
Any shower activity will exit [mainly] early tomorrow morning with clouds giving way to some sunshine. It will still be unseasonably warm — just not quite as warm as today — with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures return to normal on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.