By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Today IS the day! The warmest of 2021 and we will get into the 70s around the area. The bets best for 70+ will be south and west of NYC, and NYC itself could tap into the warmest air if conditions align in the afternoon. The south wind will cool temps down east of the city, and eastern Long Island will be in the 50s.
We remain dry until the cold front sinks south and brings us the slightest bit of rain before temps rise back into the 60s by Friday afternoon.
Then… The final piece of the cold front passes and we really fall off the grid. By Saturday morning everyone in the area is below freezing again. Expect a colder weekend but high temps closer to 50 under mostly sunny skies both days.
Check back in for the latest!