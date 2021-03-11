UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will welcome a crowd of fans to a game at Nassau Coliseum for the first time in over a year Thursday.
The Islanders will host 1,000 frontline workers from Northwell Health at tonight’s game against the New Jersey Devils.
The team will reopen games to season ticket holders on March 18 at 10% capacity, which is about 1,400 people.
The Islanders last played in front of their home fans on March 7, 2020.
Simply put: Thank you. pic.twitter.com/IIomkKsHZz
— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 11, 2021
Tonight’s game starts at 7 p.m.