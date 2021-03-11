SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Rockland County man is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a service dog in the neck.
It happened on March 6 inside the Gresner Gardens apartment complex in Spring Valley.READ MORE: COVID 1 Year Later: Vaccinated Nurses Mark Anniversary With Hopeful Ceremony At Bronx Nursing Home
Police said 32-year-old Steeve Salomon, of Nanuet, stabbed the 2-month-old dog in the neck with a large kitchen knife.READ MORE: Islanders To Host 1,000 Frontline Health Care Workers At First Game With Fans Since March 2020
The dog was taken to a local animal hospital and received numerous stitches.MORE NEWS: Albany Mayor Offers Police Assistance To Gov. Cuomo Accusers Following Latest Sexual Harassment Allegation
Salomon, who police said is already in custody for another crime, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and criminal possession of a weapon.