(CBS DETROIT) Members of an Oakland County lottery club have stepped forward as the Jan. 22 Mega Millions drawing winner, according to a video published by the Michigan Lottery system Friday.
It's the largest prize in Michigan Lottery history, a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
The four-member Wolverine FLL Club’s winning ticket matched all of the numbers drawn Jan. 22 – 04-26-42-50-60 – and the Mega Ball 24.
The winning ticket was bought at a Kroger located at 47650 Grand River Avenue in Novi.
The video states the club “plans to remain humble and share it with local charities.”
The club’s representative and attorney, Kurt D. Panouses, told the Michigan Lottery, “Education is important to them. They want to do some scholarships … and they want to see this money help other people just like it helped them.”

