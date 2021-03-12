TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation For Nursing Home Deaths, Sexual Harassment Allegations Gov. Andrew Cuomo is currently the subject of multiple investigations and calls to resign over nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic and allegations of sexual and workplace harassment.

Cuomo Says He Will Not Resign As Reps. Nadler, Ocasio-Cortez And More Call For Him To Step Down"I did not do what has been alleged, period," he said. "Let the review proceed. I am not going to resign." The governor also said politicians calling for him to step down without "the facts" were being "reckless and dangerous."