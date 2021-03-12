NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — Elected officials in New Jersey released more details about how much federal aid is coming to the state through the American Rescue Plan.
Gov. Phil Murphy broke down some of the state’s share.
“$900 million is support for our institutions of higher education will allow them to safely get back to reopening their classrooms and campuses. An additional $450 million in emergency rental relief will protect families against the specter of eviction and homelessness,” Murphy said.
In addition, $9 billion worth of stimulus checks will start arriving at more than 3.5 million households across New Jersey in the coming weeks.MORE NEWS: What President Biden’s $1.9 Trillion American Rescue Plan Means For New York
President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill into law on March 11.