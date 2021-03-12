CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman has died after a shooting in Queens.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday near 48th Street and Broadway in Astoria.

Police say the woman was shot in the head. She was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe she was not the intended target.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Gudelia Vallinas, of Queens.

The NYPD is now looking for the shooter.

