NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Cy Vance, Jr., the prosecutor overseeing a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump said Friday he won’t seek reelection.

Vance, whose term expires at the end of the year, made the announcement in a memo to his staff, ending months of speculation about his future and almost certainly guaranteeing a new District Attorney will see the Trump case through.

Vance, a Democrat, counted Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction a year ago among his crowning achievements, but faced criticism over other high-profile cases, including dropping rape charges against French financier Dominique Strauss-Kahn in 2011 and declining to prosecute Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. over fraud allegations in 2012.

“I never imagined myself as District Attorney for decades like my predecessors. I never thought of this as my last job, even though it’s the best job and biggest honor I’ll ever have. I said twelve years ago that change is fundamentally good and necessary for any institution,” Vance, 66, said in a written statement.

His decision not to seek reelection was widely anticipated, but he held off on making it official while the U.S. Supreme Court weighed whether his office could obtain Trump’s tax records. The court ruled in Vance’s favor last month.

As DA, Vance ended most prosecutions for possessing and smoking marijuana and for jumping subway turnstiles, slashing the cases handled by his office by nearly 60%, to about 42,000 in 2019. He also embraced diversionary programs for first-time offenders and established a unit to review old cases and remedy wrongful convictions.

The Supreme Court ruling on access to Trump’s taxes was a capstone for Vance’s tenure as district attorney, ending an 18-month fight with Trump’s lawyers and bolstering a grand jury investigation that has drawn worldwide attention.

Vance’s wide-ranging investigation includes examining whether Trump or his businesses lied about the value of assets to gain favorable loan terms and tax benefits, and hush-money payments paid to women on Trump’s behalf.

Vance will lead that probe through the end of this year with his general counsel, Carey Dunne, who made appeals court arguments on the office’s behalf. He recently hired former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to assist in the probe.

The Trump case will likely be an early test for the next D.A. In the short term, legal observers say, Vance’s announcement could hasten the departure of prosecutors who’ve been loyal to him and won’t want to work for his successor.

The candidates have avoided speaking directly about the Trump matter, saying they didn’t want to prejudge an ongoing investigation.

Vance’s successor will be just the fourth elected district attorney in Manhattan in the last 80 years. Frank Hogan served for 31 years. Robert Morgenthau was in office for 34 years, until he was 90.

