MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new initiative to get teachers COVID vaccines in Montclair, New Jersey following a back to school battle.
The town announced a partnership with Mountainside Medical Center to start providing vaccines to teachers.
In January, the teachers union said members would not return to classrooms, saying older school buildings were not safe.
Learning has remained remote since.
“There’s a plan in place to vaccinate up to 80 educators per week, starting next week, and get our educators vaccinated and back to safe, in-person instruction as soon as possible,” said Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller.
"We're able to ensure another level of safety for not just our educators, but for our children and our community," said Petal Robertson, president of the Montclair Education Association.
The school district had said the buildings met state health and safety standards.