NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD on Friday released body camera video showing the deadly shooting on the steps of a church following a Christmas celebration.
Police say on Dec. 13, around 3 p.m., 52-year-old Luis Vasquez was waiting in line to get inside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in Morningside Heights when he started shooting into the air.
The crowd that gathered all ran, some taking cover behind cars.READ MORE: NYPD: Gunman Fatally Shot By Police After Opening Fire Outside NYC Cathedral
When Vasquez refused to drop his weapons, officers opened fire, killing him.
Detectives don’t believe he was targeting anyone but say he may have wanted to end his life by police gunfire.