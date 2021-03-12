NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo reiterated again Friday he has no plans to resign.

“I did not do what has been alleged, period,” he said. “Let the review proceed. I am not going to resign.”

The governor also said politicians calling for him to step down without “the facts” were being “reckless and dangerous.”

“Politicians who don’t know a single fact, but yet form a conclusion and an opinion are in my opinion reckless and dangerous. The people of New York should not have confidence in a politician who takes a position without any facts or substance. I’m not gonna resign. I was not elected by the politicians. I was elected by the people. Part of this is that I’m not part of the political club, and I’m proud of it,” the governor said.

“I never harassed anyone, I never abused anyone, I never assaulted anyone… and I never would,” Cuomo said. “Do a review, get the facts, give the facts to the people of the state, and then let’s take it from there.”

The governor said he will continue to work on the budget, the vaccine rollout and more.

“This is not the first time we’ve had to walk and chew gum,” he said. “This is how government works. You handle multiple issues at the same time.”

“I think I can be a tremendous help, and I am focused on my job,” he said.

“I’m not going to argue this issue in the press, that is not how it is done, that is not how it should be done. Serious allegations should be weighed seriously, that’s why they’re called ‘serious.’ There are facts and there are opinions and I’ve always separated the two,” he added.

“The last allegation is not true, and I have not had a sexual relationship that was inappropriate, period,” he said.

His statement comes as more members of his own party are now saying the governor is unfit to lead.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, nearly a dozen New York representatives have put out statements calling for the governor’s resignation.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman released a joint statement.

“Unfortunately, the governor is not only facing the accusation that he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and assault. There is also the extensive report from the attorney general that found the Cuomo administration hid data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths from both the public and the state legislature,” they wrote. “As members of the New York delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, we believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the Attorney General, and we believe the fifty-five members of the New York State legislature, including the State Senate Majority Leader, who have concluded that Governor Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges.”

“The repeated accusations against the governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point,” Rep. Jerrold Nadler said.

Nadler drew a distinction between due process under the law and political reality.

“But there is a difference between formal investigations that may end in criminal charges and a question of confidence in our political leadership. The question before us is squarely a political judgment,” he said. “Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Governor Cuomo must resign.”

“The mounting sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo are alarming. The challenges facing our state and New Yorkers are unprecedented and I believe he is unable to govern effectively. The governor should resign for the good of our state,” said Rep. Grace Meng.

“As public servants, we must earn the trust and respect of those we represent. There is only one way the governor can truly restore accountability and confidence to his office: He must resign,” said Rep. Nydia Velazquez.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also chimed in.

“Unfortunately, what we’re seeing here is a pattern of cover-up, and a pattern of lies. It is unacceptable. The governor must resign. He can no longer do the job,” de Blasio said.

In addition to the 10 statements Friday, on Thursday more than 55 Democratic state legislators released a statement asking him to resign.

They’re not only upset about the alleged inappropriate sexual and workplace behavior, but also the alleged coverup of nursing home deaths during the pandemic.

“We don’t want to have a daily controversy getting in the way of just proceeding and working our best for the people of New York state,” said Assemblywoman Judy Griffin.

Thursday night, State Assembly Speak Carl Heastie announced the Assembly judiciary committee will begin an impeachment investgation, with subpoena power. Queens Assemblyman David Weprin (D) is on the committee.

“We’re not making any predeterminations,” Weprin said. “The facts will take us where they take us.”

News of the impeachment investigation comes as Albany police were drawn into the latest sex allegations against the governor. The department received notice from a lawyer from Cuomo himself about accusations in the Albany Times Union newspaper that Cuomo groped an unidentified female aide.

Beth Garvey, acting counsel to the governor, said she was following state policy.

“In this case the person is represented by counsel and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney’s information,” Garvey said.

Police say they have not opened an investigation but what allegedly happened may rise to the level of a crime.

The governor has denied the groping allegations, saying “I have never done anything like this. The details of this report are gut wrenching,”

The case joins five others against Cuomo.

