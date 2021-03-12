CBSN New YorkWatch Now
The showers wrap up early this morning, then it becomes partly to mostly sunny. It will be slightly cooler than yesterday, but temperatures will still be running 15-20° above normal… feeling like late April. Expect highs in the mid 60s.

The winds pick up tonight… WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM UNTIL 6 AM TOMORROW: 45+ MPH GUSTS… and much colder air rushes in. Temperatures will fall into the 30s/20s with wind chills in the 20s/teens.

Tomorrow’s another good looking day, but we’ll be back to normal, temperature-wise. Expect highs in the upper 40s to around 50°.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, cool and blustery with highs in the low 50s.

