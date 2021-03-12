The showers wrap up early this morning, then it becomes partly to mostly sunny. It will be slightly cooler than yesterday, but temperatures will still be running 15-20° above normal… feeling like late April. Expect highs in the mid 60s.
The winds pick up tonight… WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM UNTIL 6 AM TOMORROW: 45+ MPH GUSTS… and much colder air rushes in. Temperatures will fall into the 30s/20s with wind chills in the 20s/teens.
Tomorrow’s another good looking day, but we’ll be back to normal, temperature-wise. Expect highs in the upper 40s to around 50°.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, cool and blustery with highs in the low 50s.