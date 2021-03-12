NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Friday marked Richard Carranza‘s last day as New York City schools chancellor.
He left his colleagues with a touching note reflecting on the past three years.
He called them his “extended family” and says he will take many experiences with him.
Carranza announced in February he would be stepping down due to personal reasons. He says he lost 11 family members and close friends to COVID-19.MORE NEWS: New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza Stepping Down
Meisha Ross Porter will take over the position, becoming the first African-American woman to serve as the city’s chancellor.